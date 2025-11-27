MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay High Court to protect her personality and publicity rights

Shetty sought an injunction against the unauthorised commercial use of her name, image and other identifying attributes, primarily by web portals

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.11.25, 11:48 AM
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty File picture

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction against what she called the unauthorised commercial use of her name, image and other identifying attributes, primarily by web portals.

Her petition, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, states that her “personality and publicity rights” — including her name, image, voice and signature — have been appropriated for commercial purposes without consent.

The plea identifies specific online platforms accused of engaging in such misuse. The matter is expected to be listed for hearing in due course.

“The misuse of the actor’s image and identity has reached a point where legal intervention became imperative,” Khan said. She added that no platform is entitled to weaponise the actor’s identity for clandestine commercial gain.

Shetty has sought directions from the high court restraining any further use of her personality traits without authorisation.

Courts in Mumbai and Delhi have previously granted comparable protection to several film actors in similar disputes. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor-couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, veteran singer Asha Bhosle and actors Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have in the past approached courts to protect their personality rights.

