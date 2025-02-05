‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Marvel’s first family faces off against supervillain Galactus

Marvel’s first family — consisting of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — faces off against supervillain Galactus in the teaser of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world, the teaser offers a glimpse of the four astronauts, who gained superpowers following a space accident where they were exposed to cosmic rays.

The one-minute-37-second-long video begins with an introduction to the Baxter Building, where Pedro’s Reed aka Mister Fantastic reveals that their family meets there every Sunday evening at 7 for dinner. “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together as a family,” says Vanessa Kirby's Susan Storm aka Invisible Woman, before the video introduces Moss-Bachrach’s rock-like man Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing and Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch.

After showing the four astronaut-turned-superheroes going about their daily lives, the teaser offers glimpses of them recalling their ordinary lives before they turned into superheroes. At the end of the video, the Fantastic Four team up to confront Galactus, a supervillain who consumes planets for its survival.

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in the 1961 comic Fantastic Four No. 1. There are three cinematic adaptations of The Fantastic Four. The four characters were played by Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) in 2005 and 2007. The 2015 adaptation starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm) in the lead roles.

Directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman, the upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.