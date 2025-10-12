Marvel Entertainment announces ‘VisionQuest’, series to conclude ‘WandaVision’ trilogy

VisionQuest, the final instalment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year’s Agatha All Along, is currently in the works and is slated to release in 2026, Marvel Television announced on Saturday at this year’s New York Comic Con.

Fans also got a sneak peek at footage from the upcoming series, revealing several important cast members: Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Spader also returns as Ultron, reprising his role from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The footage ends with a shot of Ruaridh Mollica, appearing in a CCTV recording where he's identified as Thomas Shepherd, as per information available on Marvel’s official website.

While on stage, Paul Bettany revealed Vision’s place in the upcoming series following the events of 2021’s WandaVision. “What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” he explained.

“So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers,” Bettany, best known for his roles as J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision, added.

When asked about whether VisionQuest will experiment with genres like WandaVision did with American sitcoms, executive producer Brad Winderbaum chose to keep it under wraps.

“The less we say, the better,” the Head of Marvel Television said. “But what I will say about Terry's vision for the show is that he knows the lore. So if you've been following the MCU all these years, you're going to be very, very, very rewarded,” he signed off.