Marvel Animation’s ‘X-Men ’97’ renewed for Season 3, trailer showcased at NYCC 2025

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 has been renewed for Season 3, the makers announced on Saturday at this year’s New York Comic Con ahead of the release of the second instalment next year.

According to Variety, a trailer was unveiled to Comic Con attendees, which showed the return of the evil mutant Apocalypse and the X-Men characters scattered across time. The heroes, like Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more, must find their way back to the 1990s after being lost in the past and future.

Continuing the storylines from the fan-favourite X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s, Season 1 of the revival series premiered on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, with the finale releasing on May 15.

The 1992 animated series of X-Men follows the adventures of Professor Charles Xavier and his team of mutants as they battle against villains like Magneto, Sentinels and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

Marvel’s X-Men has been adapted into several movies, the first of which came out in 2000. Led by an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, the X-Men franchise has a total of 11 films so far.