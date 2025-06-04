MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer: Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell revisit their past selves

Directed by Kogonada, the romantic fantasy film will release in Indian theatres on September 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.06.25, 01:46 PM
A still from ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer

A still from ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer YouTube

Academy Award-nominated actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell revisit their past selves in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer, dropped by production banner Sony Pictures Entertainment on Tuesday.

The three-minute-23-second-long video follows Robbie’s Sarah and Farrell’s David who cross paths at a mutual friend’s wedding. One day Sarah’s car breaks down and David offers her a lift. They come to a forest where they find a magical door. As they pass through it, they find themselves transported to their past.

“A funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present...and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures,” reads the film’s official logline.

The romance fantasy film is directed by Kogonada — known for movies like Columbus (2017) and After Yang (2021) — from a script written by Seth Reiss.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater round off the cast of the film.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marks a reunion for Farrell and Turner-Smith with Kogonada after their 2021 hit After Yang. The upcoming romantic fantasy movie also marks Robbie’s first film role since she starred in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will release in Indian theatres on September 19.

