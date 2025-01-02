Manjummel Boys and Aavesham directors team up for yet-untitled Malayalam movie

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram and Aavesham helmer Jithu Madhavan have teamed up for a yet-untitled film, KVN Productions announced on Thursday.

Marking KVN Productions' debut in Malayalam cinema, the film will be helmed by Chidambaram and penned by Jithu Madhavan. The production house is known for its films like Vijay’s Thalapathy 69. They also have Yash’s Toxic and a yet-untitled Hindi thriller helmed by Priyadarshan in the pipeline.

“KVN Productions and Thespian Films join forces with Mavericks Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan to create a Malayalam masterpiece. Big names, bigger vision,” the production house wrote alongside a painted poster of the upcoming film.

The poster shows a young boy standing on a cliff and looking at a middle-aged woman, presumably his mother, who gazes at the hills and a valley from the edge of a precipice. Trees with reddish leaves indicate the arrival of spring, while a lake flows through the valley which looks deserted.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana, Shailaja Desai Fenn and Suprith under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the yet-to-be-titled film is slated to hit theatres this year.

While Shyju Khaled has been roped in as the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam will compose the score and Vivek Harshan will serve as the editor for the upcoming project.