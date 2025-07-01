Manish Malhotra says designing custom outfit for Beyonce was ‘an incredible experience’

Designing pop sensation Beyonce’s outfit for the closing show of her Cowboy Carter Tour was an “incredible experience” for Indian designer Manish Malhotra, he said on Monday, reflecting on how Indian couturiers were making it big on global platforms lately.

Malhotra shared that he created bespoke ensembles for Beyonce, Jay-Z and their team for their recent show in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Designing for @beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, creating her custom sequin chaps and bodysuit, along with the chaps for her spectacular dance crew has been an incredible experience. The closing show in Paris, with Beyoncé and @jayz on stage together, was such a powerful and unforgettable iconic moment,” wrote Malhotra, sharing a set of pictures from the concert on Instagram Monday.

Malhotra added that he was proud to see Indian designs represented on a global platform. “To see Indian design at the forefront of a global pop culture celebration like this is truly special. Happy to be part of this moment of music and fashion,” he wrote.

Beyonce was in Paris for a three-day performance between June 19 and June 22. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter's Cowboy Carter Tour began on April 28 and will conclude on July 26.

Over the years, Malhotra has designed outfits for several international celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell.

The 58-year-old couturier also owns the production banner Stage5 Productions and is currently gearing up for his third film, Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.