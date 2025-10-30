‘Baramulla’ trailer: Manav Kaul uncovers secrets that defy human understanding

Children mysteriously go missing from the snow-clad town of Baramulla in the trailer of Manav Kaul-starrer supernatural drama-mystery Baramulla, dropped by Netflix on Friday.

The two-minute-13-second-long video begins with the news of a child being kidnapped from the Kashmir Valley. DSP Sayyad Ridwaan Shafi (Manav Kaul), has been appointed to investigate the case. What begins as a case of a disappearing child turns into a full-blown mystery as more children disappear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals inform the police about a man named Khalid Darr (Ashwini Koul), who is known for gathering children and turning them into stone pelters. Kaul’s search becomes a personal confrontation with his past and a journey into realms beyond human understanding.

“In this town, nothing is as it seems. Enter the world of ‘Baramulla’, out 7 November, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

Baramulla is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, known for Article 370, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, in collaboration with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Baramulla marks the second collaboration between Netflix and B62 Studios after their 2024 romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam. The film also stars actor Bhasha Sumbli in a pivotal role.

Baramulla is set to premiere on Netflix on November 7.