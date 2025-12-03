‘See you in cinemas’: Mohanlal wraps filming for Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Drishyam 3’

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has completed shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 3, he said on Tuesday.

“See you in cinemas,” Mohanlal wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the film’s wrap party.

Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, Drishyam 3 brings back the creative team behind the first two films that turned the story of a small-town cable operator into one of Indian cinema’s most gripping sagas.

Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy in key roles.

The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, has grown from a regional hit into a pan-Indian and international phenomenon. The first film earned Rs 62 crore gross worldwide. Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. Over the years, Drishyam has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, released in 2015, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 released in 2023 and raked in close to Rs 350 crore gross globally.

Mohanlal also has the films Vrusshabha, Patriot, Jailer 2, and Ram in the pipeline.