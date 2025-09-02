MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Malayalam superhero film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ to hit screens in Hindi this Thursday

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K in the lead roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 07:24 PM
A poster of ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’

A poster of ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ File Picture

The Hindi version of Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra will hit theatres on September 4, a week after the superhero film released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, producer Dulquer Salmaan said on Tuesday.

“The world of Lokah — Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th! Book your tickets now,” Salmaan wrote on X, sharing a poster of the film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K in the lead roles.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema under the title Lokah. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen.

Lokah originally hit theatres on August 28 on the occasion of Onam. The film has so far earned Rs 36.79 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Lokah is distributed by Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films in Kerala, AGS Cinemas in Tamil Nadu, Lighter Buddha Films in Karnataka, Sithara Entertainments in Telugu-speaking states and Pen Marudhar in North India.

The seventh production venture by Dulquer’s production banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah follows Chandra — a vigilante rooted in Malayali folklore. She flies, fights, saves the day and represents the urban loneliness of a Malayali migrant in Bengaluru.

The screenplay for Lokah is developed by Arun and Santhy Balachandran.

