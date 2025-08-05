Scooter ride to mirror selfies: Kiara Advani drops ‘War 2’ BTS featuring Hrithik Roshan, Ayan Mukerji

Kiara Advani clicked stunning mirror selfies and enjoyed a car ride with co-star Hrithik Roshan on the set of War 2, show behind-the-scenes pictures she shared on Tuesday.

Kiara shared a string of BTS photos and a video from the shoot of Aavan Jaavan, the first song unveiled from the Ayan Mukerji-directed actioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos, shared on Instagram, show Kiara acing the art of taking mirror selfies. While she enjoys a ride with Hrithik in a red convertible in a picture, a short video shows her enjoying a scooter ride with him. The final photo of the carousel also features Ayan Mukerji and the song’s choreographer Bosco Martis.

Aavan Jaavan, which was released on July 31, has already garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

The song reunites the Kesariya team (song from 2023’s Brahmastra) — director Ayan Mukerji, music composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel. The upcoming action thriller, starring Jr NTR as the antagonist, is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).