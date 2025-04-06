Malavika Mohanan slams online troll for ‘age-gap’ comment about ‘Hridayapoorvam’ co-actor Mohanlal

Actress Malavika Mohanan who is set to share the screen with Mohanlal in Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam, slammed an online troll for commenting about the 33-year age gap between her and the Malayalam star.

Malavika recently shared an update about the upcoming film on Instagram. However, one user took to the comments section to criticise Mohanlal, 64, for playing the love interest of a much younger actress, calling it ‘desperate’.

“65-year-old man playing the love interest of a 30-year-old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don’t fit their ages?” reads the comment.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Yudhra, snapped at the user. “Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions,” she clapped back.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan also faced questions about the 31-year age difference with his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The actor said, “When the heroine doesn’t have a problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work even with her daughter. I am sure her mother will permit me.”

The Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam marks the 18th collaboration of Mohanlal with director Sathyan Anthikad. The duo have previously collaborated on the film Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Hridayapoorvam also stars Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, and Janardhanan in pivotal roles. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 25.