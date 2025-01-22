Mahesh Babu pens note, shares never-before-seen picture on wife Namrata Shirodkar’s 53rd birthday

Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu wished wife Namrata Shirodkar in a heartfelt note on her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, sharing a never-before-seen picture of the former actress.

“Happy Birthday, NSG. Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always,” wrote Mahesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo shows the Rok Sako To Rok Lo actress sitting on a bench, clad in chic winter outfit.

Namrata, known for films like Kachche Dhaage (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Pukar (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002) and LOC Kargil (2003), tied the knot with Mahesh Babu on February 10, 2005, in Mumbai.

Mahesh and Namrata’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also penned a birthday wish for her mother. “I just love, love, love you, and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma you deserve the world and more,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Namrata.

Namrata and Mahesh’s 18-year-old son Gautam Ghattamaneni shared a photo with his mother and sister to wish Namrata on her special day. “Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I’m missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Gautam made his acting debut with Sukumar’s 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, which also stars his father Mahesh Babu.

Recently, rumours of a collaboration between Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been doing rounds on social media. As per media reports, the upcoming project is tentatively titled SSMB 29 and is slated to hit theatres in 2027.