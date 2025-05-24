Madras high court bars Ravi Mohan, wife Aarti from making defamatory statements against each other

The Madras high court has directed actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti to abstain from making defamatory statements against each other following online mudslinging surrounding their divorce proceedings.

The directive comes in the wake of Ravi Mohan’s plea seeking an injunction against Aarti and her mother after a series of accusations were leveled publicly by the two parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court stressed the importance of upholding dignity and urged both individuals to refrain from remarks that could further damage their reputations.

Ravi Mohan recently made headlines by appearing at a wedding with singer Kenisha, rumoured to be his girlfriend. Aarti, who had previously remained silent, responded with a detailed statement on social media that indirectly pointed fingers at Kenisha as a third party responsible for disrupting her marriage with the actor.

“The truth needs to be said – once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control- none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn’t something between us-it was someone outside… This person was already in the picture long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof,” Aarti wrote on Instagram.

Following Aarti’s statement and the ensuing public discourse, Ravi Mohan moved the Madras high court, seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the derogatory remarks made against him in public.

According to News18, the court, after reviewing the matter, ruled that neither party shall issue further public comments concerning their personal disputes. In addition to the gag order, the court mandated the removal of any existing social media posts where either Ravi Mohan or Aarti had made remarks about each other.