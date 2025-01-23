Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ starring Daniel Craig to release on MUBI India this month

Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, a historical romance drama starring Daniel Craig, is set to release on MUBI India on January 31, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The film is based on William S. Burroughs’ 1985 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

Known for directing acclaimed films like Challengers (2024) and Call Me by Your Name (2017), Guadagnino brings his distinctive touch to Burroughs’ novel which explores love, identity, and isolation in post-war Mexico City.

“Starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Luca Guadagnino's profoundly dreamy QUEER streams exclusively from January 31. A MUBI Release,” the streamer wrote on X.

Set in 1940s Mexico City, Queer follows the life of American expatriate William Lee (Daniel Craig), who leads a solitary life among a diverse group of fellow Americans — students, bar owners, and societal outcasts — all seeking to rebuild their lives far from home. Lee becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a young ex-Navy serviceman battling drug addiction. Though initially dismissive of Lee’s advances, Allerton eventually reciprocates. What follows is a passionate-and-tumultuous relationship.

Produced by Frenesy Film Company, The Apartment Pictures, and Fremantle North America, Queer stars Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed the score for the film while Sayombhu Mukdeeprom — who worked with Guadagnino in Challengers and Call Me By Your Name — is in charge of cinematography. The editing is handled by Marco Costa.

Queer had its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival last year, where it competed for the prestigious Golden Lion and Queer Lion awards.