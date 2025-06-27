‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action sequel currently in the works

A sequel to the recent live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is in the works, Walt Disney Studios announced on Thursday.

“Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret. A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development,” the makers wrote alongside a video on X.

Released on May 28, Lilo & Stitch reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic which revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien and a young girl.

Chris Sanders, who originally voiced the character in the animated film, reprised his role in the live-action movie. Newcomer Maia Kealoha takes on the role of Lilo, while Sydney Elizebeth Agudong portrays her protective older sister, Nani.

Rounding out the cast are Kaipo Dudoit as Nani’s love interest David and Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance as the imposing yet well-meaning social worker Cobra Bubbles.

The alien side of the story is brought to life with Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen stepping into the roles of Jumba and Pleakley, respectively. Additionally, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has lent her voice to the authoritative Grand Councilwoman.

In a special nod to the original, Tia Carrere and Amy Hill, who voiced Nani and Mrs. Hasagawa in the animated version, return in new roles as Mrs. Kekoa and Tūtū.