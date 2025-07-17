Lili Reinhart joins Cooper Raiff in Claire Scanlon’s ‘The Love Hypothesis’

Actress Lili Reinhart is set to star opposite Cooper Raiff in The Love Hypothesis, a romantic comedy based on the New York Times bestseller book of the same name by Ali Hazelwood, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Wednesday.

“Hypothesis: Lili Reinhart is the perfect Olive Smith. #TheLoveHypothesis,” Amazon MGM Studios wrote on X alongside a photo of Lili.

Claire Scanlon is set to helm The Love Hypothesis, with a screenplay written by Sarah Rothschild. The film is being produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, whose past credits include The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Charlie’s Angels. Lili, along with Catherine Hagedorn and author Ali Hazelwood, serve as executive producers.

Published in 2021, the book The Love Hypothesis follows the story of Olive Smith, a biology PhD candidate, and Dr. Adam Carlsen, a professor, who get into a fake relationship. In the process they forget that their feelings are supposed to be fake.

On the work front, Reinhart will be next seen in Uta Briesewitz’s American Sweatshop, which premiered at SXSW Film & TV Festival in Texas this year. She also wrapped up shooting for Brian Swibel’s directorial debut The Very Best People, as well as Meredith Alloway’s first feature Forbidden Fruits.