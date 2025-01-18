MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin visits Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple with Dakota Johnson ahead of January 18 show

The British rock band is set to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium today

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.01.25, 10:39 AM
Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin visited Babulnath Temple with actress Dakota Johnson in Mumbai on Friday

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin visited Babulnath Temple with actress Dakota Johnson in Mumbai on Friday, a day ahead of their concert in the city, shows a video shared by a fan page of the British band on X.

The video shows Martin stepping out of the temple with Johnson. While Martin sported a sky blue kurta, Johnson wore a grey kurti with a blue dupatta covering her head.

Another video shared by the fan page shows Johnson offering prayers at the temple.

As per media reports, the couple landed in Mumbai on Thursday night. The British rock band had also shared a photo of Martin at Marine Drive on Friday.

Coldplay’s first show in Mumbai is set to take place today. The band has two more shows lined up at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 19 and 21.

The band will then head to Ahmedabad where it will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. The shows are part of The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar. Heeriye singer Jasleen Royal will perform as a supporting artiste at Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Coldplay has returned to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

