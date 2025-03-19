Last seen on Mismatched, Lauren Robinson talks about acting, queer representation and more

When we last saw Lauren Robinson in Mismatched Season 3 on Netflix, their character Rith brought a fresh and nuanced representation to Indian streaming audiences. But their journey in the entertainment industry is far from limited to just one show. From theatre and voice acting to drag and pushing boundaries in Bollywood with appearances in shows like Rana Naidu, Lauren has been crafting a path that defies convention.

Over a video call — both of us with our coffee cups in hand — Lauren spoke to t2 about their experiences, challenges, and aspirations. Lauren was warm, candid, and deeply introspective, taking me through their career, their journey, identity and the work that still needs to be done for queer actors in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mismatched and the Unexpected Love from the Audience

One of the first things I remarked on was how Lauren looked exactly as they did on screen — no filters, no VFX, just them. Laughing, they admitted: “It was all natural. Rith was just me. Lara, in Rana Naidu still had like make-up and hair, but Rith was mostly all me, as natural as it gets!”

Even months after Mismatched aired, the response from the audience remains overwhelming. “I expected a mix of positive and negative reactions,” Lauren shared. “But honestly, the negativity only comes when I go looking for it — on anonymous Reddit threads and random Google searches. Otherwise, all I’ve received is love.”

What struck them most was how the character resonated with a wider audience, beyond the queer community. “Apart from friends, family, and the queer community, so many cishet people reached out saying how they could relate to Rith, beyond just gender and sexuality. That means so much to me. People have written such long, heartfelt messages about how the show made them feel seen. That wasn’t something I expected at all. It made me realise just how much representation matters.”

But as any artiste does, Lauren had their own critiques when they watched themselves on screen. “I saw the final cut and kept thinking I could have done that better! I was also not completely comfortable on the set and just because a queer character was written in, didn’t mean that everyone on the set was not transphobic or queerphobic, you know. But at the same time, I found myself really connecting to the character and the story when I watched it. It was emotional.”

From Theatre to Voice Acting

Lauren’s roots lie in theatre, and despite their work on screen, they remain deeply connected to the stage. When we spoke, they were working on a play where seven actors play the same cisgender, straight female character. “I asked my director — does it make sense for me to play this role? But that’s the beauty of theatre; it allows you to step into different identities.”

Apart from acting on stage, Lauren is also venturing into voice acting. “Netflix is looking to bring in more queer talent for voice roles, especially in animated films. I’m training as a dubbing artiste because I see a lot of potential there. It’s an exciting space.” They also work as a drama facilitator.

Drag and Challenging Gender Norms

“Drag allowed me to challenge norms and step into a persona that felt powerful,” Lauren explained. “I took inspiration from Freddie Mercury — he was bold, unapologetic, and changed narratives in music. That’s what I wanted to do with performance. There was a phase where I wasn’t getting acting work, but drag gave me a way to create my own stage. It’s about reclaiming space when the industry refuses to give you one.”

Queer Actors and Typecasting

Our conversation naturally shifted to Bollywood and how queer actors often find themselves confined to playing only queer roles — if they are even considered at all. “We still see cis, straight actors playing queer roles, while actual queer actors struggle to be cast in anything beyond those roles,” Lauren pointed out. “I’ve been typecast, but at least those roles are coming to me instead of a big-name actor just ‘playing’ queer.” They strongly believe that queer actors should be considered for all kinds of roles.

“If I get the chance, I’d love to audition for a role like Juliet (from Romeo and Juliet). Acting is about transformation — so why can’t a queer actor play a straight lead? Why should gender nonconforming actors be boxed into only one kind of role?”

Lauren recounted a past experience auditioning for Midnight’s Children, a web series that ultimately never got made due to budget issues. “That could have been my big break five years ago. But the fact that I even got to audition for a leading role showed me what was possible.”

Despite the industry’s reluctance, Lauren remains determined to prove their range. “At least give me the chance to audition. If I don’t get the role, fine. But not being considered at all? That’s what’s unfair.”

The Road Ahead

Looking ahead, Lauren is focused on reshaping their career. “I’m planning photoshoots and auditions to show casting directors my range. If I don’t put myself out there, they’ll never consider me.” Beyond acting, they also want to prioritise their personal well-being. “Nutrition is a big goal,” they admitted. “Balancing gym, work, and making sure I eat well—it’s all part of being able to show up as my best self.”

They also want to get back on stage in a bigger way. “I want to do more plays this year, maybe even write my own. The stage is where I feel most alive.”

Discovering Identity

Growing up, Lauren always felt different. “I struggled so much with wearing dresses to church on Sundays. My sister didn’t understand why I made such a fuss. I didn’t understand it myself. I remember crying in a cupboard, unable to explain what was wrong. At first, I thought I was just gay. Then I wondered — do I want to be a man? But no, that wasn’t it either. I realised I was nonbinary, gender fluid. It was a journey of constant self-discovery.”

They recalled how, during the pandemic, everything came into focus. “I was reading through my old journals and kept seeing the same phrase: ‘Something is stopping me.’ I didn’t realise until then that it was dysphoria. It was affecting my work, my relationships — everything. That was the same time when Elliot Page came out... I wrote him a letter because I was in the same boat. I was terrified. If I came out, would I still have a job?”

“I had to embrace who I was, even if it meant losing out on certain roles. Because the roles I do get will be ones where I don’t have to hide.”

Lauren’s path in the entertainment industry is as much about personal discovery as it is about professional success. Their story is a reminder that representation isn’t just about being seen — it’s about being given the space to tell all kinds of stories.

“I don’t just want to be known as ‘the queer actor’. I want to be known as a great actor, period.” And from everything Lauren shared, it’s clear that they are well on their way.