Kolkata girl Manasi Ghosh wins ‘Indian Idol 15’, Kharagpur paan seller Subhajit comes second

Kolkata girl Manasi Ghosh won singing reality show Indian Idol 15 on Sunday, becoming the second contestant from West Bengal to lift the trophy in the past 15 years.

Another Bengal contestant, 22-year-old Subhajit from Kharagpur, won the first runner-up trophy. Subhajit, a paan seller, impressed judges with his dedication and commitment to music despite personal struggles.

On Sunday, 24-year-old Manasi was declared the winner of Indian Idol 15 at the star-studded grand finale attended by Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Mika Singh and the cast of the Sony LIV series Chamak.

During the five-month-long competition, Manasi emerged as one of the strongest contenders, winning hearts with her soulful renditions of songs like Luka Chuppi, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, Bhare Naina and Agar Tum Sath Ho.

Along with the Indian Idol 15 trophy, Manasi also took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a car.

Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah praised Manasi for her versatility, commitment, and progress throughout the show.

Apart from Manasi and Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar was a finalist on Indian Idol 15. Sneha, who was offered a contract with T-Series prior to the grand finale, went home with the second runner-up title.

“I don't know abhi bhi mere ko hit nahi kiya hai ki maine yeh trophy jeeta hail (It still hasn’t hit me that I’ve won this trophy). I’m blessed and grateful to get so much love from everyone. There's a lot going on in my head. I am really overwhelmed. Thank you so much,” Manasi said after winning the trophy.

Singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who recently acted in the Prime Video show Pataal Lok, was the first-ever contestant from Bengal to win Indian Idol. Darjeeling-born Prashant won the singing reality show in 2007.

The singing reality show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and is available to stream on Sony LIV.