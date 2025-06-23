Kartik Aaryan wraps Croatia schedule of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped up shooting for the Croatia schedule of Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, he said on Monday.

In a photo Kartik shared, he can be seen relaxing on a yacht. He lies shirtless on a large mint-green sunbed. With his arms spread out and a brown hat covering his face, he seems to be soaking in the serenity of the surroundings.

“Split Vis Hvar Brac Bol Supetar, Dubrovnik & Zagreb… And it's a wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule,” he wrote on Instagram alongside his photo.

Reacting to the post, choreographer Remo D Souza commented with heart and fire emoticons. Fitness coach Tridev Pandey, who trained Kartik Aaryan for his role in the 2024 film Chandu Champion, wrote, “Back to champion mode.”

Also starring Ananya Panday, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Last month, Kartik dropped pictures and videos from Vis, an island in Croatia, where they were shooting for the upcoming romantic comedy.

The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Kartik, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, co-starring Sreeleela, and Mrighdeep Lamba’s Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.