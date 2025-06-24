Kartik Aaryan poses with a cat, meets local fans in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Croatia schedule BTS

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up shooting for the Croatia schedule of Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, dropped a set of behind-the-scenes glimpses on Monday featuring co-actress Ananya Panday.

The photos and videos he shared show moments from the filming schedule in Croatia. From casual walks through the scenic streets to quiet coffee breaks with a book in hand, the photos capture moments of calm amidst a busy shoot.

Other highlights in the carousel include a heartfelt handmade card, candid moments with co-star Ananya Panday, fun interactions with the director, and meet-and-greets with local fans.

In one of the photos, Kartik looks dapper in an orange shirt paired with white trousers, while posing for the lens with a cat.

A final wrap post adds a fitting close, offering just a glimpse of the memories made in Croatia.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya,” the 34-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Slide 2 just casually being the highlight of this post.” Another fan commented, “Ray is everything we ever hoped to see in you #KartikAaryan what a transformation! Can’t take my eyes off.”

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Last month, Kartik dropped pictures and videos from Vis, an island in Croatia, where they were shooting for the upcoming romance drama.

The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Kartik last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, co-starring Sreeleela, and Mrighdeep Lamba’s Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.