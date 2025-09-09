Karisma Kapoor’s children move Delhi High Court demanding share in late father Sunjay Kapur’s property

The two children of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property.

The plaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their step mother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.