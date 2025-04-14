MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s next film

Titled ‘Daayra’, the film will mark Kareena’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Meghna

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.04.25, 11:47 AM
Daayra film

Kareena Kapoor with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra, she said on Monday.

Sharing pictures from the script reading session of the film on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let’s do this.”

Kareena, who recently completed 25 years in Bollywood, said she admired Meghna Gulzar’s earlier projects and has always longed to work with her.

“I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative,” Kareena said in a separate statement.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently helmed the Malayalam thriller film L2: Empuraan, said in a statement that working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena Kapoor will be a ‘great collaborative experience’ for him.

He said, “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses.”

“Working with Meghna Gulzar's vision, Junglee Pictures and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is a story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds,” Sukumaran added.

On the work front, Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, which stars Mohanlal, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Andrea Tivadar, Michele Menuhin, Abhimanyu Singh and Tovino Thomas, has so far minted approximately Rs 120.30 crore at the domestic box office.

