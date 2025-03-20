Karan Johar says Dharma Productions' next will be be directed by a debutant

After banking on a debutant director for Nadaaniyan, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is set to launch another young director, this time for a film backed by Dharma Productions, he said on Thursday.

“I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema,” the 52-year-old filmmaker wrote on Instagram, adding that 90 per cent of the directors he has launched through Dharma Productions are “outsiders”.

Karan, however, did not reveal the name of the filmmaker or the title of the upcoming movie.

Karan’s latest production, Nadaaniyan, was directed by debutant filmmaker Shauna Gautam. Marking the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the film also stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhary and Suniel Shetty also feature in the quirky college romance in key roles.

Following its release on Netflix, the romcom received negative reactions from netizens, with some calling it “unbearable”. While several social media users said that the performances by Ibrahim and Khushi were “poor”, others expressed disappointment over the storyline and the lack of chemistry between the lead actors.

Sharing that the process of shooting for the upcoming film energises and inspires him, Karan said, “Our collaborative producer and debutant director have been on the journey of this film for 4 years...the director did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film - combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances.”

“I am inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love. One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films,” he added.

Reflecting on his first production venture Kal Ho Na Ho, which came out in 2003, Karan said, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong - but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either to entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies,” he shared.

“I say this as a filmmaker and an audience...I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director signed off.

Karan has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2.

Recently, Karan announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.