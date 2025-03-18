Kanye West deletes song featuring 11-year-old daughter North and Diddy following uproar

Rapper Kanye West has deleted his latest track featuring his 11-year-old daughter North following “legal letters” demanding cease and desist from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, reported the US media on Tuesday.

West collaborated with sex trafficking accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on the song titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, the music video of which also featured West and Kardashian’s minor daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty-seven-year-old West shared the music video on his X page on March 15, which was taken down later on.

Combs, 55, was reportedly arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and coercing individuals into prostitution. Since his indictment, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul has not pleaded guilty and is denied bail. He is currently being detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Correctional Center and is awaiting his trial in May.

The music video featured Diddy, who is credited as Puff Daddy, his 26-year-old son King, West’s daughter North, and musician Jasmine Williams.

The video begins with a voice recording of a phone call between Diddy and West. "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man," the man who seems to be Combs can be heard saying in the recording. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them,” he further said in the video, which several fans have called “disgusting” on X.

"Absolutely, I love you so much man," West replied. "You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

In the clip, North can be heard rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

Sources close to the rappers told US-based entertainment news portal TMZ that the track almost didn’t come out because North’s mother and West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian “tried really hard to get Ye not to release the song”.

TMZ also reported that North went to visit her dad at his studio — the first time he met any of his children in weeks. West reportedly asked her to record her vocals, telling her that he would release it in an upcoming Sunday Service.

“When Kim found out, we're told she sent out legal letters demanding a cease & desist. An emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge, which sources say Kanye did not join, was held ... and, sources claim Kanye promised not to drop the song,” as per the report by TMZ.

Sources close to Kim told TMZ that the American socialite did not want her daughter to be involved in West’s recent controversies. West has been embroiled in several controversies lately. He recently drew flak for claiming that he's a Nazi in online tirades and selling shirts with swastika prints on them.

West recently drew flak after his wife Bianca Censori wore a see-through outfit at the 67th Grammys, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.