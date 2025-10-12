Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ inches closer to Rs 400-crore mark in India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark domestically at the end of 10 days in theatres, trade figures show. Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the Kannada-language folk action drama has collected Rs 397.65 crore nett in India in 10 days, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey on October 2 with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett on Day 1. During its four-day opening weekend, the film earned Rs 225.25 crore nett. The first week collection of the Rishab Shetty directorial stood at Rs 337.4 crore nett in all languages.

The second week in theatres began with a collection of Rs 22.35 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 38 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total earnings of the film to Rs 397.65 crore nett.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 130 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 125.70 crore nett in Kannada, Rs 72.05 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 38.75 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 31.65 crore nett in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hit theatres alongside Kantara: Chapter 1, has minted Rs 46.72 crore nett in India so far. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 111.84 crore nett in 24 days.