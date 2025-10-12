MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 October 2025

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ inches closer to Rs 400-crore mark in India

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the folk action drama released in theatres on October 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.10.25, 11:11 AM
A poster of 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

A poster of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' File picture

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark domestically at the end of 10 days in theatres, trade figures show. Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the Kannada-language folk action drama has collected Rs 397.65 crore nett in India in 10 days, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey on October 2 with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett on Day 1. During its four-day opening weekend, the film earned Rs 225.25 crore nett. The first week collection of the Rishab Shetty directorial stood at Rs 337.4 crore nett in all languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second week in theatres began with a collection of Rs 22.35 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 38 crore nett on Saturday, taking the total earnings of the film to Rs 397.65 crore nett.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 130 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 125.70 crore nett in Kannada, Rs 72.05 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 38.75 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 31.65 crore nett in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hit theatres alongside Kantara: Chapter 1, has minted Rs 46.72 crore nett in India so far. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 111.84 crore nett in 24 days.

RELATED TOPICS

Kantara: Chapter 1 Rishab Shetty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RG Kar, law college, IIM, Durgapur...: MBBS student raped, college denies security lapse

The 23-year-old survivor, who is from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, stays at a hostel on the campus of the IQ City Medical College and Hospital in Durgapur
BJP workers led by party MLA stage a sit-in demonstration outside the New Township police station to  protest against the alleged rape of a medical college student in Durgapur on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Atrocities against women are major in Bengal; we won't rest till Mamata is ousted from power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT