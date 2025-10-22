‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ English version to clash with ‘Baahubali’ re-release on October 31

An English version of Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release in theatres on October 31, clashing at the box office with the re-release of Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic on the same day.

“A divine saga that resonates beyond borders and languages! #KantaraChapter1 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 releasing in cinemas worldwide from 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭. Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory,” Hombale Films wrote on X.

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film. The prequel is written and directed by Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released in theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions. The folk action drama is inching towards the Rs 550-crore gross mark at the global box office.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been re-edited as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic. The three-hour-45-minute-long movie, which will be screened in multiple languages in both India and the US.