Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das, Anil Kapoor hail Indian army for thwarting Pakistan’s attack bid

Several Bollywood stars including Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das and Anil Kapoor hailed the Indian army for thwarting Pakistan’s attack bid on Thursday night amid tension between the two countries.

In an X post, actor-comedian Vir Das offered his prayers for civilians who faced blackouts amid the hostile situation. “To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting us, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong,” the 45-year-old actor-comedian wrote.

Bollywood actress and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a series of posts on Instagram and X, extending her support to the people of Jammu. “Jammu on target! Indian Air Defence neutralises Pakistan drone in Jammu. Stay strong Jammu,” she captioned a video on her Instagram stories.

India’s air defence system neutralised Pakistani missiles targeting several Indian cities including Jaisalmer, Jammu and some parts of Gujarat on Thursday night.

Genelia Deshmukh shared a post with the caption, “Saluting our Indian Army for their bravery, courage, valour, grit. We pray for your well-being and success. Jai Hind.”

Anil Kapoor, too, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army. “All my gratitude and prayers for the brave women and men defending us. You are our heroes,” he wrote.

Actress Richa Chadha took to her Instagram stories and asked people to be sensible instead of sharing memes as tension escalates.

“It is not a match. It is not a game. War is sombre Not everything needs comical commentary or a meme. Please be thoughtful. Some of us feel this anxiety in our bones. Pause for a second and think of people residing near our borders,” the actress wrote on social media.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist settlements in Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7 night. The late-night strikes came days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly Indian tourists.