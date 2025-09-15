Superhero film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra’ becomes second-highest Malayalam grosser

Malayalam cinema's first-ever female superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra has crossed the Rs 250-crore mark globally in 19 days, the makers announced on Sunday.

With this feat, Lokah has emerged as the second highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time. It is behind Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan (Rs 268 crore gross) in terms of box office collection.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in lead roles.

“What a journey! #Lokah hits 250+ crore in just 19 days. Thank you for the unstoppable love,” Dulquer posted on X.

At the domestic box office, Lokah has collected Rs 119.71 crore nett in India so far, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. It earned Rs 54.7 crore nett in Week 1. The second weekend added Rs 47 crore nett to the collection. The third weekend added another Rs 17.88 crore nett to the earnings.

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra reinterprets a well-known Kerala folklore through a superhero narrative and serves as the first instalment in a planned five-part cinematic universe. The film also stars Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar and Vijayaraghavan.

Tamil actor-choreographer Sandy marks his Malayalam debut as the villain. Additionally, the film features cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie/Odiyan and Tovino Thomas as Micheal/Chathan.