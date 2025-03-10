Kajol’s next film ‘Maa’ to hit theatres in June; first poster out

Kajol is set to play child actress Kherin Sharma’s mother in Vishal Furia’s upcoming film Maa, set to hit theatres on June 27, she announced on Monday.

“Hell is here… so is the Goddess. Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you,” wrote Kajol, dropping a poster of the film.

The poster shows Kajol holding Kherin close to herself. The mother-daughter duo appear visibly distressed in the poster, which hints that the story could explore themes of the battles between the good and the evil. The narrative is likely to explore a woman’s strength and will power in the face of challenging circumstances.

Maa is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jyoti Deshpande. The screenplay is developed by Saiwyn Quadras. The film is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and presented by Devgn Films.

Also starring Ronit Bose Roy and Indraneil Sengupta, Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

On the work front, Kajol has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni in the pipeline. The 50-year-old actress will also star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the thriller Sarzameen.