MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 June 2025

Kajol's ‘Maa’ gains, Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’ sees drop in collection in India on Day 2

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt-starrer F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, has earned Rs 14 crore nett in India in two days

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 10:56 AM
Kajol in \\\'Maa\\\' (left), Vishnu Manchu in \\\'Kannappa\\\' (right)

Kajol in 'Maa' (left), Vishnu Manchu in 'Kannappa' (right) IMDb

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa, which had a lukewarm opening at the box office on Friday, witnessed a dip in collections on Day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Kajol-starrer Maa, which also released on the same day, witnessed a modest increase in earnings on Saturday.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa earned Rs 6.84 crore nett on Day 2, which was lower than Friday’s Rs 9.35 crore nett haul, Sacnilk reported. The two-day collection in India stands at Rs 16.19 crore nett across languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannappa blends mythology, action and spectacle to tell the story of a devout follower of Lord Shiva. The Telugu version has earned Rs 13.93 crore nett in two days while the Hindi version netted Rs 1.5 crore nett. The Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have cumulatively contributed Rs 0.77 crore nett.

Apart from Vishnu Manchu, Kannappa features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu and Madhoo.

The film boasts cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar, with the latter making his Telugu film debut.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt-starrer F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, remained strong at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 8.5 crore nett on Day 2. With Rs 5.5 crore nett from Day 1, the total India haul of the racing drama stands at Rs 14 crore nett.

Also starring Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies, the racing thriller revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of F1 by his former teammate.

F1’s earnings were higher than Kajol’s latest film Maa, which opened to a collection of Rs 4.65 crore nett, followed by a haul of Rs 6 crore nett on Day 2. The total India collection of the film stands at Rs 10.65 crore nett in India. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a supernatural horror film, also featuring Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta.

RELATED TOPICS

Box Office Kannappa Maa Kajol Vishnu Manchu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wins as Supreme Court curbs judges, but may yet lose on birthright citizenship

The court's decision left enough room for the challengers to Trump's directive to try to prevent it from taking effect while litigation over its legality plays out
Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar being arrested at Gariahat on Saturday following the protest against the gang rape in South Calcutta Law College.
Quote left Quote right

This incident proves women are abused in return for positions within TMC student wing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT