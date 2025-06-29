Kajol's ‘Maa’ gains, Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’ sees drop in collection in India on Day 2

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama Kannappa, which had a lukewarm opening at the box office on Friday, witnessed a dip in collections on Day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Kajol-starrer Maa, which also released on the same day, witnessed a modest increase in earnings on Saturday.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa earned Rs 6.84 crore nett on Day 2, which was lower than Friday’s Rs 9.35 crore nett haul, Sacnilk reported. The two-day collection in India stands at Rs 16.19 crore nett across languages.

Kannappa blends mythology, action and spectacle to tell the story of a devout follower of Lord Shiva. The Telugu version has earned Rs 13.93 crore nett in two days while the Hindi version netted Rs 1.5 crore nett. The Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have cumulatively contributed Rs 0.77 crore nett.

Apart from Vishnu Manchu, Kannappa features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu and Madhoo.

The film boasts cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar, with the latter making his Telugu film debut.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt-starrer F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, remained strong at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 8.5 crore nett on Day 2. With Rs 5.5 crore nett from Day 1, the total India haul of the racing drama stands at Rs 14 crore nett.

Also starring Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies, the racing thriller revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of F1 by his former teammate.

F1’s earnings were higher than Kajol’s latest film Maa, which opened to a collection of Rs 4.65 crore nett, followed by a haul of Rs 6 crore nett on Day 2. The total India collection of the film stands at Rs 10.65 crore nett in India. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a supernatural horror film, also featuring Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta.