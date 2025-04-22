MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 22 April 2025

K-pop band Seventeen announces new album ‘Happy Burstday’ ahead of 10th anniversary

The band also shared plans for a new tour, a new unit single album, and additional content to mark their anniversary

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.04.25, 02:22 PM
K-pop band Seventeen

Seventeen band members Instagram

K-pop boy band Seventeen announced their fifth music album Happy Burstday on Monday ahead of the group’s 10th anniversary.

“SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 5th Album, 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐃𝐀𝐘, 2025.05.26 6 PM,” the official social media handle of the K-pop band wrote on Instagram alongside a first-look teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Burstday is slated to drop on May 26, which marks the band’s debut anniversary.

Along with the album release date, the band also revealed their plans for a new tour, a new unit single album, and additional Seventeen content.

The 13-member group, consisting of S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, has become one of the most popular bands in the K-pop industry, which is largely dominated by BTS and Blackpink.

Seventeen made history as the first K-pop band to win the PUSH Performance of the Year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for their act. They also claimed Best New Act and Best PUSH Artist at the MTV European Music Awards.

The band dropped its latest studio album Spill The Feels on October 14. The album comprises six tracks including Eyes on You and Love, Money, Fame (featuring DJ Khaled).

Seventeen members Wonwoo, Jeonghan, Hoshi, and Woozi have announced their military enlistment plans. Jeonghan and Wonwoo have already begun their service, while Hoshi and Woozi are scheduled to enlist after the group's 10th anniversary on May 16, 2025.

RELATED TOPICS

K-pop Band Seventeen SEVENTEEN New Album 10th Anniversary
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India faces US tariff pressure to grant Amazon and Walmart full market access

India and United States are in the middle of chalking out a trade deal as part of New Delhi's efforts to avoid Trump's tariffs, reports Financial Times
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Quote left Quote right

I find it intriguing that some reflected that constitutional offices can be ceremonial

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT