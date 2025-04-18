K-pop band BTS member Jin to embark on his first solo concert tour in June

BTS member Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin, is set to embark on his first solo concert tour in June this year, the K-pop band’s agency, BigHit Music, announced on Friday.

“진 (Jin) 'RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' in GOYANG Poster,” reads the caption of a post shared by BigHit Music on X alongside a poster of the tour.

In the poster, Jin, dressed in a stylish black leather jacket and striped shirt, exudes a retro-pop vibe.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is scheduled to take place on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea. Fans can watch the concert either in person or via online live stream. The event is open to attendees aged nine years and older.

Following the Goyang concert, Jin will continue his tour with 18 performances across nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the U.S., as well as London and Amsterdam in Europe, running from July 5 to August 10.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is a live concert spin-off of Jin’s weekly entertainment series Run Seok Jin, available on the team’s official YouTube channel. During the concert, Jin will perform tracks from his second mini-album Echo, along with a live performance of Happy, which was released in November.

Jin’s upcoming album Echo will drop on all major music streaming platforms on May 16. Additional details about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Jin made his Netflix debut with new variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B, currently streaming on the platform.

The K-pop star returned to civilian life after completing his military service on June 12, 2024. On October 17, 2024, another BTS member J-Hope completed his military service.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military.