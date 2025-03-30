Kim Soo-hyun’s agency breaks silence on singer-actress Sulli’s death: ‘Verifying the situation’

Gold Medalist, the agency representing K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun, has issued a statement after late singer-actress Sulli’s brother Choi Da-hee accused the actor of pressurising Sulli into doing explicit scenes in the 2017 film Real.

The agency announced on Friday that they are “currently verifying the situation” surrounding Soo-hyun and Sulli. This development comes amid an ongoing dating scandal involving Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Shortly after Gold Medalist issued their statement, Choi Da-hee spoke to the Korean press, where he leveled accusations against Kim Soo-hyun and Real director Lee Sa-rang. Sulli’s brother alleged that a particular intimate scene was not included in the original script.

He further claimed that a body double was supposed to be used for Sulli’s nude scenes, but this plan was not followed at the last minute. Instead, he claimed that Sulli was pressured into filming the scene herself.

Lastly, Da-hee also pointed out that although a body double was present on set, she did not perform the scene in question.

K-pop star Sulli passed away in 2019 after facing years of criticism and cyberbullying followed by the release of Real. She was found dead at her residence in Seoul, with the police later confirming that she had been struggling with “severe depression.”

Meanwhile, Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae-ron’s family accused Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor. However, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the allegations, stating that the couple began dating only after Sae-ron had become an adult.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim died by suicide.