'Loveyapa': Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romcom shines light on messiness of modern relationships

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa tries to be many things at once — a romcom, a social commentary, a Gen Z relationship handbook. Directed by Advait Chandan, the big screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son and Sridevi’s younger daughter is a Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. The premise is juicy: a couple who is madly in love is forced to swap phones for a day, exposing all the secrets they would never have wanted the other to know about them. Cue for chaos, heartbreak, and a whole lot of siyappa.

Junaid’s Gaurav, aka Gucci, and Khushi’s Baani Boo (yes, those are their pet names) are an Instagram-era couple whose relationship thrives on social media via voice notes, emojis and DMs. When Baani’s old-school father, played by Ashutosh Rana, throws a challenge their way — asking them to swap their phones for a day and prove their love — the relationship quickly goes from cute to catastrophe.

The premise taps into our collective fear of digital transparency as everyone has something they’d rather keep to themselves. As Baani and Gucci start scrolling through each other’s messages, their trust begins to spiral. Flirty chats, hidden contacts, past relationships all come to the fore and suddenly, love isn’t so simple. And just like that, Loveyapa turns from a breezy romcom into something meatier.

The humour in the first half is a bit dated. There are jokes that might have worked a decade ago. The energy picks up post-interval when the film gets into the messiness of modern relationships. There’s a thoughtful look at deep fakes, gaslighting and the unrealistic expectations people place on their partners, but the film doesn’t always dig deep enough. It acknowledges the existence of these issues and moves on hurriedly.

The subplot involving Gucci’s sister (Tanvika Parlikar) and her fiancé (Kiku Sharda), who clings to his phone as if his life depends on it, looks at the struggles of plus-size individuals and the self-esteem issues that come with it. This aspect has been explored well.

Junaid Khan as Gucci is charming enough but you keep wishing for just a bit more — more depth, more presence. Khushi Kapoor fares slightly better. There’s a quiet confidence in her performance and she makes Baani relatable. But you wish the chemistry between them was stronger to make you feel for them.

The scene-stealers are the supporting cast. Ashutosh Rana, with his deadpan humour and shuddh Hindi dialogues, is a delight. Kiku Sharda, in a rare non-comedic role, gives a surprisingly touching act. Tanvika Parlikar, as Gucci’s sister, is good too.