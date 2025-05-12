Jisshu Sengupta drops selfie with Akshay Kumar from ‘Bhooth Bangla’ sets

Actor Jisshu Sengupta on Sunday dropped a behind-the-scenes photo with Akshay Kumar from the sets of their upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

In the photo, Jisshu is seen posing for a selfie with Akshay in between shots.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Jisshu wrote, “Fun Times From The Sets Of #bhootbangla.”

A major highlight of Bhooth Bangla is the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry.

The cast also includes Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The first look of Bhooth Bangla was revealed on Akshay’s birthday last year. Sharing a motion poster that quickly went viral, the actor expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with Priyadarshan after a 14-year break.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic,” he wrote on Instagram.

The poster featured Akshay sipping milk with a black cat perched on his shoulder.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the upcoming movie is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The screenplay is written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, with a story by Akash A Kaushik and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.