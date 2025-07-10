Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to return for Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ S4; trailer out

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to reprise their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in Season 4 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, shows a trailer released by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The one-minute-15-second-long video shows Alex Levy is now a top executive at the popular morning news programme The Morning Show (TMS), broadcast from Manhattan on the UBA Network. Witherspoon, on the other hand, reprises her role as Levy’s former co-anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in spring 2024, Season 4 of The Morning Show begins almost two years after the events of Season 3. According to the season’s official logline, “The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility following the UBA-NBN merger.”

Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded Season 4 cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Jon Hamm.

The third season of The Morning Show received 16 Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and earned a win for Crudup in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance as Cory Ellison.

The Morning Show Season 4 is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17.