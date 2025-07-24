‘Wednesday’ renewed for Season 3 ahead of second instalment premiere next month

Ahead of the release of its second season in August, popular Netflix series Wednesday has been renewed for a third instalment, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

According to Netflix’s Tudum blog, Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the world of Wednesday, which remains the most-viewed English-language series on Netflix of all time.

“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” said creator and showrunner Alfred Gough said in a statement. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Co-creator and co-showrunner Miles Millar added, “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3”.

Season 2, on the other hand, will explore darker, more complex stories, while also retaining the show’s signature macabre humour.

“We think Season 2 is funnier as well,” Gough said. It will also expand the Addams Family and Nevermore lore, introducing mysterious new characters while bringing back Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) in expanded roles.

The trailer of Wednesday Season 2 shows Jenna Ortega’s goth-loving teen racing against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers.

Returning members of the cast include Joy Sunday (Bianca), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Georgie Farmer (Ajax) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley).

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor are set to join the new season of the supernatural comedy-drama. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6. The second part will be released on September 3.