'A Working Man' trailer: Jason Statham goes on a mission to rescue a missing teen

Jason Statham’s Levon Cade, a former black ops agent-turned-construction worker, embarks on a mission to find his boss’s missing teenage daughter in the trailer of A Working Man.

Dropped by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday, the two-minute-54-second-long trailer promises a thriller replete with violent, gore and high-stakes missions. It kicks off with Statham’s Levon going about his daily job as a construction worker. When his wife passed away, everyone around him had given up on him as he left the Royal Marines. That’s when Michael Peña, head of a construction company, offered him a job and a chance to lead a normal life.

Life was going smoothly for Levon. However, things go downhill when his boss’s daughter goes missing one night, leading him to plunge into a world of corruption in order to save her.

“This isn’t just some kidnapping,” Statham says, adding, “This is human trafficking.” Later in the trailer, he remarks that gangs, mobs and corrupt government officials are all involved in human trafficking.

Directed by The Beekeeper helmer David Ayer, A Working Man is slated to hit theatres globally on March 28. The film is adapted from a script Ayer co-wrote with Sylvester Stallone. It is based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade. Statham, Ayer, Stallone, Chris Long, John Friedberg, Bill Block and Kevin King Templeton have served as producers for the film.

Statham and Ayer previously collaborated on 2024’s The Beekeeper, a thriller film which earned over USD 150 million at the global box office. Ayer is also known for helming Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.