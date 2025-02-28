Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan join ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 cast

Amazon Prime Video’s epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expanding its cast for the upcoming third season. Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the ensemble, with Bower set to appear as a series regular and Marsan taking on a recurring role.

Currently in pre-production, the third season is slated to begin filming this spring, Amazon MGM Studios announced in a social media post on Thursday.

“Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for the series’ upcoming third season, currently in pre-production with filming scheduled to begin this spring,” the post read.

Jamie Campbell Bower gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Henry Creel/Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things. His memorable roles include Mick Jagger in Urban Myths: Mick & Margaret, Christopher Marlow in Will, and King Arthur in Camelot.

He made his feature film debut in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring alongside Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, and Helena Bonham Carter. Bower also played Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I, a role he reprised in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Eddie Marsan is best known for his role as Terry Donovan in Showtime’s Ray Donovan, a series that ran for seven seasons and culminated in a 2022 feature film. Marsan’s extensive filmography includes appearances in blockbuster films such as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Wrath of Man, Vice, and White Boy Rick.

He has also featured in Gangs of New York, War Horse, V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Hancock, Snow White and the Huntsman, Hobbs & Shaw, and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes.

A prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power explores the events of Middle-earth’s Second Age. The series is helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also serve as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey serves as producer, with Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee as co-producers.