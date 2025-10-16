‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’: Jamie Babbit to direct RWRB sequel at Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has officially greenlit a sequel to its hit romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, confirming Red, White & Royal Wedding as the title of the follow-up film.

Jamie Babbit, best known for helming the cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader and episodes of Only Murders in the Building, will be directing the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively, though plot details for the new film remain under wraps.

Babbit will direct from a script by My Lady Jane creator Gemma Burgess, Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López, and author Casey McQuiston, whose bestselling 2019 novel inspired the franchise.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film, production and development at Amazon MGM Studios in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm—her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film,” she added.

Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will once again produce, alongside Michael McGrath, Matthew López, and Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions. McQuiston and Michael Constable will executive produce.

“After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding,” Babbit said. “We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy.”

A release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding has not yet been announced.