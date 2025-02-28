James Gunn drops first look of Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler from ‘Lanterns’

DC chief James Gunn on Thursday dropped the first look of Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler as intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan from Lanterns, the upcoming Green Lantern TV show from DC Studios and HBO.

“Excited that #Lanterns is now in production. DC Studios’ new show for @HBO and Max, from creators Chris Mundy, @damonlindelof, & @tomking_tk, starring Kyle Chandler & @aaron_pierre1, is something really special. @streamonmax @dcofficial,” Gunn wrote on Instagram alongside the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, Pierre and Chandler are not dressed in their Green Lantern uniforms. Instead, they sport ordinary clothes and walk down a deserted road. However, if observed closely, a green ring can be seen on Chandler’s finger. Fans were quick to notice the ring, with one of them commenting, “Looked at the ring immediately.”

The official synopsis of Lanterns as per IMDb reads, “Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Besides Pierre and Chandler, the cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt and Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan. Ulrich Thomsen is set to feature as Green Lantern villain Sinestro.

Lanterns is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, who have also served as the executive producers of the series along with James Hawes. Hawes has also directed the first two episodes.

In the upcoming movie Superman from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted version of the DC Universe, Nathan Fillion will debut as Green Lantern Corps. member Guy Gardner, marking the first appearance of a Green Lantern in the new DCU.

Recently, an animated series titled My Adventures With Green Lantern, a spin-off to the popular Max series My Adventures With Superman, was also announced. The official synopsis of the series reads, “The animated series will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when ‘a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky’ and chooses Cruz ‘to be its champion.’ Cruz's life gets even more complicated ‘when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.’”

The official release date of Lanterns is yet to be announced.