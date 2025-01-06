Jaideep Ahlawat gets back to the netherworld in Paatal Lok Season 2; trailer out

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary delves into a high-profile murder investigation, uncovering dark secrets as he journeys deep into the remote regions of North-East India in the trailer of his upcoming Prime Video series Paatal Lok Season 2, dropped by the streamer on Monday.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is set to stream on Prime Video from January 17.

The two-minute-42-second long video shows Jaideep battling powerful forces and confronting personal tragedies while relentlessly pursuing the truth. Ishwak Singh’s Imran Ansari, now a senior IPS officer in Delhi, joins forces with Inspector Hathiram to investigate the murder of Jonathan Thom, the founder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum, in their latest high-stakes case. As the investigation progresses, a new investigative officer from Nagaland, played by Tillotama Shome, joins the team. Conflict further escalates as a clash of egos unfolds between Ansari and Hathiram.

Created by Sudip Sharma, the first season of the Prime Video show featured Ahlawat as a washed-out Delhi police officer who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are captured in connection with an assassination attempt on a prime time journalist. The upcoming instalment, directed by Avinash Arun, takes Hathiram back to the netherworld.

Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Netflix film Maharaj alongside Junaid Khan.