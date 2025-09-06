Kiku Sharda to exit ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ after feud with Krushna Abhishek? Here’s the truth

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda has dismissed speculation about his exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show following reports of a fallout with co-star Krushna Abhishek.

On Friday, Sharda shared a black-and-white photo with Abhishek on Instagram, where both are seen with their fingers to their lips. The text on the image read, “A never-ending story”.

“Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega. The 'fight' was a prank only,” he wrote in the caption.

Sharda clarified that he continues to be part of the Netflix comedy series. “Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain,” the comedian added.

Speculation about Sharda’s departure arose after a behind-the-scenes video went viral showing him engaged in a heated exchange with Abhishek. “Timepass kar raha hoon,” Sharda asks in the clip, to which Abhishek responds, “Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hoon yaha se”.

“Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle,” Sharda replied. “I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice,” Abhishek said in response. “Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai,” quick came Abhishek’s reply.

Apart from Kapil Sharma’s show, Sharda will appear in a new reality series titled Rise and Fall. The show features 15 contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan and Aarush Bhola. Hosted by Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, the series is streaming on Amazon MX Player.