International music producer accuses T-Series of plagiarising his beats for ‘Do Patti’ song

An international music producer has accused T-Series and composer duo Sachet-Parampara for using his beats in the Do Patti song Raanjhan without giving any credit to him.

Going by the name KMKZ, the music producer shared a video on Instagram, saying that he has reached out to the music label but hasn’t received any response yet.

“I produced the number one song in India and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ… I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognized the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it,” he said in the video.

“I see that it has 290 million streams on Spotify. And if you look at the credits for the song, you can see that it's from T-Series… So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody. So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard,” he added.

KMKZ requested his followers to help him in any way they can. “If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people,” he wrote.

“There’s so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE,” he further wrote.

Raanjhan has been sung by Parampara Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara. It is written by Kausar Munir. Released on November 20, 2024, it has over 33 crore views on YouTube.

This is not the first time the music giant has been accused of plagiarism. Last year, Kolkata musician Rajarshi Mitter accused them of using his original composition without permission in the song Maiyya from the Do Patti.

Do Patti is a film of many firsts. It marks Kanika Dhillon’s first stint as a co-producer, Kajol in the role of a cop and Kriti Sanon in a double role. It also stars Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vidushi Manaduli and Danish Kalra.