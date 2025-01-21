Jasprit Bumrah reacts to shoutout at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert: ‘This made me smile’

Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah was all smiles after receiving a playful shoutout from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin during the British band’s electrifying concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Bumrah wrote, “This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned.”

The moment unfolded at the iconic DY Patil Stadium, where Martin addressed the crowd mid-performance. “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” Martin quipped, sparking laughter and applause from fans.

“He says he needs to bowl at me now,” Martin continued, before chanting Bumrah’s name and adding, “We’ll ask him to wait 15 minutes.”

During their second show at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, Chris Martin gave another nod to Jasprit Bumrah by showcasing a clip of the star pacer's iconic dismissal of England's Ollie Pope from the 2024 home series.

This shoutout added to the magic of Coldplay’s long-awaited return to India after nine years for their Music of the Spheres world tour. From performing chart-topping hits like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and A Sky Full of Stars to a shoutout to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and a collaboration with Jasleen Royal on We Pray, the two-hour concert was a celebration of music.

Coldplay will be performing in Ahmedabad this weekend on January 25 and 26. The Sunday concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.