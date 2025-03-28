Indian band plays ‘Dhoom Machale’ as King Charles enters Westminster Abbey; video inside

Viral videos of King Charles entering Westminster Abbey to the beats of Dhoom Machale from the 2004 blockbuster Dhoom, played by an Indian band, have left desi netizens in disbelief.

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band blended Scottish bagpipes with Bollywood flair on Commonwealth Day Service on March 10, sparking a meme fest online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dhoom Machale Dhoom being played for King Charles’ entry has to be the highlight of Uday Chopra's career. Finally, he arrives,” an X user quipped, alluding to the cast of YRF’s 2004 actioner Dhoom.

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen in key roles.

Another X user found it amusing, given the sequel’s plot: “Dhoom Machale playing for King Charles' entry is the funniest thing I've seen all year (Hrithik Roshan impersonated the Queen in Dhoom 2).”

Dhoom 2 features Hrithik Roshan as master thief Aryan Singhania, who steals Queen Elizabeth II’s crown by disguising himself as her.

“So they played Dhoom Machale for King Charles entry at Westminster in London! Bwahahaha,” was the reaction of an X user, while another expressed surprise. “Why are they playing Dhoom Machale BGM during the King Charles and Camilla's entry.”

Adding to the Bollywood-infused spectacle, another viral video shows Prince William and Kate Middleton entering Westminster Abbey to the tune of Teri Meri Prem Kahani from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s 2011 romantic drama Bodyguard.

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, held on the second Monday in March. The Commonwealth comprises 56 nations, including India, Canada, Bangladesh, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria and Pakistan. The event features messages from the Head of the Commonwealth, cultural performances, and interfaith gatherings.