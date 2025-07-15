‘Dhadak 2’ song ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’: Love blooms between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri

Love blooms between Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Neelesh and Triptii Dimri’s Vidhi in Bas Ek Dhadak, the first track from their upcoming romance drama Dhadak 2, dropped by Zee Music Company on Tuesday.

The four-minute-long video shows Neelesh falling in love with Vidhi. The subsequent scenes show them enjoying each other’s company, sharing quiet moments, expressing affection and finding joy in little things. The video ends with a glimpse of the challenges their relationship faces as they stand strong by each other.

Javed-Mohsin composed the music for the song, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal & Jubin Nautiyal. Lyrics for the song are written by Rashmi Virag.

A spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, the upcoming film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is slated to hit theatres on August 1. The storyline is based on Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 Tamil drama film Pariyerum Perumal, starring Kathir and Anandhi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kr Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa and Somen Mishra, Dhadak 2 also stars Saad Bilgrami in a key role.

The movie was initially slated to hit screens on November 22 last year.

The original Dhadak film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer, was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi film Sairat.

On the work front, Triptii last starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Siddhant, on the other hand, was last seen in Yudhra (2024).