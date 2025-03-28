‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel to hit theatres in July, poster out

The fourth instalment in I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise is set to hit theatres on July 18, Sony Pictures announced on Thursday.

“We know what you're doing this summer. 🪝 7.18.25,” the entertainment studio wrote on X alongside a poster of the upcoming film.

The poster features Ben Willis’ iconic bloody hook and a hand holding it, although it is not clear whether the killer is a known figure or a new character.

The popular slasher franchise debuted in 1997. According to IMDb, Jennifer Love Hewitt is set to reprise her role as Julie James in the film along with her co-star Freddie Prinze Jr, who played the role of Ray Bronson. New cast members include Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is written by Lois Duncan, Jeff Howard and Sam Lansky.

“When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer...and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help,” reads the official synopsis of the film as per IMDb.

The original 1997 film revolves around four teenage friends who get stalked by a hook-wielding killer a year after they cover up a car accident which resulted in the death of a man. I Know What You Did Last Summer draws inspiration from “the Hook” urban legend, and slasher films like Prom Night (1980) and The House on Sorority Row (1982).

Following its release, I Know What You Did Last Summer received a mixed response from critics and was a commercial hit, grossing USD 125.3 million globally. The film remained at the first place at the US box office for three consecutive weeks.